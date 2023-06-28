Central-Kino Hof – Aktuelles Kinoprogramm vom 29.06.2023 – 05.07.2023
In dieser Woche zeigt das Central-Kino Hof folgende Filme:
- Arielle, die Meerjungfrau
- Elemental
- Fast & Furious 10
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Indiana Jones und das Rad
- Mavka – Hüterin des Waldes
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat
- No Hard Feelings
- Ruby taucht ab
- Spider-Man: Across the Spide
- The Flash
- Transformers: Aufstieg
Spielprogramm Kino Hof vom 29.06.2023 – 05.07.2023 zum Herunterladen (PDF, 150kb)
- Weitere Infos sowie Tickets gibt es unter www.kino-hof.de
- Central-Kino, Altstadt 8, 95028 Hof
- Tel. 09281–142488
- Fax 09281–142489
