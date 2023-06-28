Cen­tral-Kino Hof – Aktu­el­les Kino­pro­gramm vom 29.06.2023 – 05.07.2023

In die­ser Woche zeigt das Cen­tral-Kino Hof fol­gen­de Filme:

  • Ari­el­le, die Meerjungfrau
  • Ele­men­tal
  • Fast & Furious 10
  • Guar­di­ans of the Galaxy
  • India­na Jones und das Rad
  • Mav­ka – Hüte­rin des Waldes
  • Mira­cu­lous: Lady­bug & Cat
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Ruby taucht ab
  • Spi­der-Man: Across the Spide
  • The Flash
  • Trans­for­mers: Aufstieg

Spiel­pro­gramm Kino Hof vom 29.06.2023 – 05.07.2023 zum Her­un­ter­la­den (PDF, 150kb)

  • Wei­te­re Infos sowie Tickets gibt es unter www​.kino​-hof​.de
  • Cen­tral-Kino, Alt­stadt 8, 95028 Hof
  • Tel. 09281–142488
  • Fax 09281–142489

