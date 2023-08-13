Die Pegnitzer Sommerkonzerte gehen weiter: Besuch bei Freunden
Chaconne. Ein Ritual in barocker Musik.
Freitag, 11. August 2023, 20:00 Uhr Eintritt frei
Pegnitz, Stadtpfarrkirche St. Bartholomäus
Festliches Sommerkonzert mit Werken von u. A. Ph. H. Erlebach, H. I. F. von Biber und G. Ph. Telemann.
Das Bayerische Jugend-Barockorchester im Rahmen des 73. Festival junger Künstler Bayreuth
Konzertmeister: Martin Schneider
Festliches Sommerkonzert: Greek Voices
Samstag, 11. August 2023, 20:00 Uhr Eintritt frei
Chor der Makedonischen Universität Thessaloniki
Geistliche Musiken mit Werken von u. A. M. Hogan, J. S. Bach, E. Elgar und P. da Palestrina im Rahmen des 73. Festival junger Künstler Bayreuth
Musikalische Leitung: Dr. Maria Emma Meligopoulou
Chor Thessaloniki
Macedonia University School of Music Science Art Chamber Choir is an auditioned ensemble consisting of undergraduate students, most of who are majoring choral conducting and singing. The choir performs regularly in Thessaloniki, both individually and in collaboration with Thessaloniki State Orchestra and the University Symphony Orchestra. Some of its resent concerts include Beethoven’s 9th Symphony, Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana and Mozart’s Kronungsmesse. The choir has also performed abroad. In 2017 it participated as honor choir in the 10th Zimriya Festival in Akko, Israel. In 2018 it performed Monteverdi’s Vespers during the Bayreuth Junger Kunstler Festival. In 2018 and 2022 it toured in Italy and performed several concerts in Matera, Vietri di Potenza, Savoia etc, a total of 11 performances. The choir is directed by Dr. Maria Emma Meligopoulou, Assistant Professor, Chair of Choral Studies and Director of the University Choirs.
