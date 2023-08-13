Cha­conne. Ein Ritu­al in barocker Musik.

Frei­tag, 11. August 2023, 20:00 Uhr Ein­tritt frei

Peg­nitz, Stadt­pfarr­kir­che St. Bartholomäus

Fest­li­ches Som­mer­kon­zert mit Wer­ken von u. A. Ph. H. Erle­bach, H. I. F. von Biber und G. Ph. Telemann.

Das Baye­ri­sche Jugend-Barock­or­che­ster im Rah­men des 73. Festi­val jun­ger Künst­ler Bayreuth

Kon­zert­mei­ster: Mar­tin Schneider

Fest­li­ches Som­mer­kon­zert: Greek Voices

Sams­tag, 11. August 2023, 20:00 Uhr Ein­tritt frei

Chor der Make­do­ni­schen Uni­ver­si­tät Thessaloniki

Geist­li­che Musi­ken mit Wer­ken von u. A. M. Hogan, J. S. Bach, E. Elgar und P. da Pal­e­stri­na im Rah­men des 73. Festi­val jun­ger Künst­ler Bayreuth

Musi­ka­li­sche Lei­tung: Dr. Maria Emma Meligopoulou

Chor Thes­sa­lo­ni­ki

Mace­do­nia Uni­ver­si­ty School of Music Sci­ence Art Cham­ber Choir is an audi­tio­ned ensem­ble con­si­sting of under­gra­dua­te stu­dents, most of who are majo­ring cho­ral con­duc­ting and sin­ging. The choir per­forms regu­lar­ly in Thes­sa­lo­ni­ki, both indi­vi­du­al­ly and in col­la­bo­ra­ti­on with Thes­sa­lo­ni­ki Sta­te Orche­stra and the Uni­ver­si­ty Sym­pho­ny Orche­stra. Some of its resent con­certs include Beethoven’s 9th Sym­pho­ny, Carl Orff’s Car­mi­na Burana and Mozart’s Kro­nungs­mes­se. The choir has also per­for­med abroad. In 2017 it par­ti­ci­pa­ted as honor choir in the 10th Zim­ri­ya Festi­val in Akko, Isra­el. In 2018 it per­for­med Monteverdi’s Ves­pers during the Bay­reuth Jun­ger Kunst­ler Festi­val. In 2018 and 2022 it tou­red in Ita­ly and per­for­med seve­ral con­certs in Mate­ra, Viet­ri di Poten­za, Savoia etc, a total of 11 per­for­man­ces. The choir is direc­ted by Dr. Maria Emma Meli­go­pou­lou, Assi­stant Pro­fes­sor, Chair of Cho­ral Stu­dies and Direc­tor of the Uni­ver­si­ty Choirs.